Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday, when he is expected to return to the city, a government spokesperson said. This will be his first visit to Lucknow after completing a successful mission at the International Space Station (ISS). CM Yogi to felicitate Shubhanshu today

The Uttar Pradesh government has organised a grand ceremony under the Department of Science and Technology to honour Shukla, who has been hailed as a national hero. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several other prominent leaders, will also be present at the event, according to a press release.

An accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the ISS. During his stay, he conducted over 60 scientific experiments and interacted with students across the world, sharing insights from space.

Upon returning to India, Shukla presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Tricolour and mission patch he carried to space.

Describing Shukla as a symbol of courage and dedication, Adityanath said: “Your achievement is a proud symbol of courage, dedication, and commitment to science. Today, every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, feels honoured.”

The CM added that raising India’s flag in space was a matter of pride for every citizen and that Shukla’s success proved how Uttar Pradesh’s youth were excelling globally in science and technology.

“Honouring Shubhanshu will inspire future generations to dream big and turn those dreams into reality,” he said.