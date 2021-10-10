CM Yogi to officials: Keep a watch on edible oil price

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath onn Sunday directed officials to keep a watch on the prices of edible oil.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister said that rise in price of mustard oil was being noticed. He directed the agricultural production commissioner to hold a review with officials of the food and civil supplies and agriculture departments and also speak to all the divisional commissioners.

Yogi said strict action should be taken against those involved in black marketing, said a spokesperson of the state government.

The CM also directed officials to ensure adequate supply of electricity, said the spokesperson.

Officials were also directed to ensure that the construction of UP state institute of forensic sciences started on October 15.

The CM directed officials to ensure all festivals were celebrated peacefully, adding they should coordinate with religious heads and organisations for the purpose.