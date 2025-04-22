CM’s Abhyudaya Yojana: 13 students achieve success in UPSC, make UP proud

The ‘Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme’ has produced impressive results in the UPSC exam. In the final result of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024, 13 meritorious students studying under this scheme have achieved success and increased the prestige of Uttar Pradesh, a government release read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Run by the UP social welfare department, students studied at centres of Abhyudaya Coaching to prepare for competitive examinations, and now 13 students have emerged victorious, the release read.

Four from Lucknow, 2 from Prayagraj

As many as 166 centres of Abhyudaya Coaching are operating in all 75 districts of the state. By studying in these centers, Shagun Kumar has secured 100th rank. He studied at the Hapur Centre, while Mayank Bajpai (Sitapur) got 149th rank. Ayush Jaiswal (Bareilly) achieved the 178th rank and Aditi Dubey (Lucknow) 180th rank. Saumya Sharma (Pratapgarh) got 218th rank, Prateek Mishra (Prayagraj) got 234th rank and Anchal Anand (Gautam Buddha Nagar) brought laurels to the state by securing 399th rank.

Apart from this, Ashwani Shukla (Jalaun) secured 423rd rank, Udit Kumar Singh (Prayagraj) secured 668th rank, Disha Dwivedi (Lucknow) secured 672nd rank, Manish Kumar (Lucknow) secured 748th rank, Himanshu Mohan (Ayodhya) secured 821st rank and Nancy Singh (Lucknow) secured 970th rank.

Social welfare minister (independent charge), Asim Arun, said that the Yogi government is making efforts to promote talented children of poor and deprived sections. While congratulating all the successful candidates in UPSC Civil Services, he said that 280 candidates are preparing to take the PCS Mains exam at centres run under the Abhyudaya Scheme. Further, the facilities and arrangements will be expanded in this coaching.

Director of social welfare department, Kumar Prashant, expressed happiness over the success of the scheme. Congratulating the candidates selected in the civil service, he said, “Today, the selection of 13 of our children is proof that if the right guidance and resources are given, then no destination is far. This is a proud moment for all of us,” he said.