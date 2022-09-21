CM’s announcements for Kheri sisters’ kin will be implemented: Min

LUCKNOW The UP government on Wednesday assured the state legislative assembly that chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcements for help to the family of Dalit sisters of Lakhimpur Kheri would be implemented.

The bodies of the minors were recently found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Nighasan police station area of the district.

“We will implement the chief minister’s announcement,” said minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna in the assembly while replying to an adjournment motion that BSP member Uma Shankar Singh moved. He said an assistance of ₹8.25 lakh had been already given to the family and other announcements too would be implemented.

The BSP leader raised the issue in the House through an adjournment motion. He demanded that announcements made by the CM for the bereaved family be implemented and a government job be given to a member of the victims’ family. Khanna condemned the incident and said the state government made efforts for quick action in the case. He said UP figured on top of the list of states in terms of conviction in cases of crime against women.