CMs avoided Bijnor pre-2017, today it’s a symbol of progress, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹1,003 crore in Bijnor district.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Bijnor on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Addressing a public gathering at Vardhman Degree College, the chief minister contrasted his government’s record on infrastructure, law and order, welfare schemes and employment with that of previous governments, and accused the Opposition of neglecting the district, encouraging corruption and failing to control crime.

The projects launched by the chief minister include development works in the Bijnor and Chandpur assembly constituencies. He also distributed approval letters to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

Opening his address, he said that before 2017, no chief minister wanted to visit Bijnor because they regarded it as “inauspicious” whereas today it stands as a symbol of progress.

“Before 2017, no chief minister came to Bijnor. They considered Bijnor inauspicious. I say they themselves were inauspicious, and that is why Bijnor did not like them. Who would not want to come to the land of Vidur? This has been the centre of Lord Krishna’s divine pastimes. Who would not want to visit such a place?” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Without naming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister mocked the functioning of the previous SP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without naming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister mocked the functioning of the previous SP government. {{/usCountry}}

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“Before 2017, there was a babua who used to wake up at 12 noon, spend time eating until 2 pm, then go to the gym and later sit with his circle. Where did he have time for the people?” Yogi said.

Highlighting his government’s infrastructure push, the chief minister announced that the Ganga Expressway would be extended beyond Bijnor to Haridwar.

“We were constructing highways earlier as well. Now the Ganga Expressway will pass through Bijnor and connect to Haridwar,” he said.

He also announced that the foundation stone for a nursing college had been laid in Bijnor.

He also claimed that law and order had improved significantly under his government, recalling the 2016 killing of a National Investigation Agency deputy superintendent of police and his wife in Bijnor.

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“There was such an atmosphere of fear that in 2016 an NIA DSP and his wife were shot dead here. Earlier, governments used to say crime could not be controlled. Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from crime. Kanwar Yatras are taken out with great enthusiasm. There is no restriction on Ram Navami celebrations. No one can now breach the security of daughters or traders,” he said.

The chief minister accused the Congress of being responsible for the Partition and of attempting to malign Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

“The country’s Partition happened because of the sins of the Congress. The Congress worked to defame Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

Referring to Jogendra Nath Mandal, Yogi alleged that his role during Partition had contributed to the tragedy.

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“Jogendra Nath Mandal was misled by the Muslim League during Independence and became Pakistan’s law minister. The country was partitioned, but the massacre of Hindus did not stop. Later, in 1950, he left Pakistan and returned to India and gradually disappeared from public life. Babasaheb Ambedkar always fought for Dalits and the deprived and emerged as their true messiah,” he said.

“Even today, some people want to become another Jogendra Mandal. They take Babasaheb’s name but do the work of Jogendra Mandal. They try to divide Dalits,” he said.

Speaking about employment generation, Yogi said distributing appointment letters to young people was among the most satisfying aspects of governance.