Codeine syrup nexus: 3 cross-border operatives identified, Hawala trail leads to Varanasi

Investigators probing an inter-state codeine-based cough syrup diversion and smuggling racket have identified three alleged cross-border operatives who played a key role in facilitating the illegal supply of diverted stocks to Bangladesh and other countries. The breakthrough comes as part of a widening probe that has also uncovered a Hawala trail leading to Varanasi and the suspected involvement of a Gujarat-origin businessman in laundering the proceeds. Representational image (Sourced)

According to officials, the syndicate sourced large consignments of pharmaceutical cough syrups containing codeine, restricted for export without authorisation, and allegedly diverted them from legal supply chains. The bottles were reportedly transported from Ranchi and moved through West Bengal and other northeastern states sharing borders with Bangladesh.

Investigators said the three smugglers operated along the India–Bangladesh border, moving consignments through informal routes to evade surveillance, with the syrups allegedly misused as intoxicants in neighbouring countries. Vikas Singh alias “Narve”, Akash Pathak and Ankit Srivastava, identified as the alleged cross-border operatives, were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Siddharthnagar on Tuesday and are believed to be linked to a larger syndicate allegedly headed by Varanasi-based kingpin Shubham Jaiswal.

A Varanasi police official informed that the accused had allegedly tried twice to flee to Nepal, taking advantage of Siddharthnagar’s proximity to the international border. Both attempts failed due to the lookout notices already issued against them. Investigators believe the trio ultimately planned to escape to Dubai through illegal routes after crossing into Nepal. A joint team from the local Kotwali police station and a Special Investigation Team conducted the raid that led to the arrests.

Officials indicated that charges under smuggling laws, provisions related to narcotic and psychotropic substances and anti-money laundering statutes may be invoked based on the evidence collected so far.

Officials described the racket as a highly organised network with clearly divided roles. While border-based operatives handled cross-border movement of the contraband, others managed storage, domestic transport and financial settlements.

The kingpin, Shubham Jaiswal, suspected of hiding in Dubai, allegedly assigned Vikas Singh the responsibility of overseeing the financial operations of the syndicate. During questioning, investigators said, Narve revealed how profits from the illegal trade were routed back to India.

Vikas Singh revealed before interrogators that the money generated in Bangladesh was allegedly converted from Bangladeshi currency into Indian rupees through informal channels operating in West Bengal and Tripura. The funds were then reportedly transported to Varanasi through couriers and routed via Hawala networks to avoid detection by the formal banking system. Once the money reached Varanasi, it was allegedly laundered through bogus firms and shell companies. Investigators have identified a person named Prateek Gujarati as a key figure suspected of handling these financial transactions.

Officials suspected that Gujarati and others deposited large amounts of cash into fictitious business entities to give the illicit proceeds a veneer of legitimacy. Bank accounts, company registrations and financial records linked to these entities are now under scrutiny as part of a parallel money laundering probe.

Authorities said efforts are underway to identify additional members of the network, including transporters, local facilitators and financial intermediaries across multiple states. Coordination has intensified with border security forces and central enforcement agencies to map the full cross-border supply chain.