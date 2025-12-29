Cold wave: Yogi orders closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh till January 1

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 1 due to a severe cold wave in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be ensured at public places in all districts. (FILE PHOTO)

The order applies to all ICSE, CBSE and UP Board schools across the state, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

The chief minister said the safety of children is paramount during the cold wave and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, according to a press release.

Adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be ensured at public places in all districts, the chief minister said and issued special instructions to officials regarding the operation of night shelters.

Adityanath directed top officials of the government and administration to remain mobile in the field to personally assess the ground situation.

He said officials must ensure that the needy receive relief material and shelter in a timely manner.

Asserting that no person in the state should be forced to sleep in the open in this cold, he said that adequate funds have been released to all districts for blanket distribution, operation of night shelters and arrangements for bonfires.

After inspecting two night shelters in Gorakhpur city, the chief minister told reporters that district administrations have been directed to provide all necessary facilities at shelter homes, including sufficient beds, blankets, cleanliness and food for those without means.

Appealing to the public, Adityanath urged those with resources to extend help to the needy during the harsh weather. He also advised citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel in foggy conditions and maintain adequate hydration even during winter.