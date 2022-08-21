College gate didn't open for UP minister, returned after 15-minutes wait

A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government had to return from the entrance of a college in Agra without attending an exhibition as the gate wasn't opened for him on Saturday, according to a PTI report. The college administration has reportedly ordered a probe into the incident and sought an explanation from the faculty concerned over the fiasco that caused “inconvenience to the minister”.

Yogendra Upadhyay, UP higher education minister, arrived at Agra College to attend a drawing and painting exhibition on Saturday. Upadhyay waited at the college entrance for about 15 minutes but the gate wasn't opened, prompting the “seemingly irritated” minister to return, reported PTI.

The minister is yet to respond over the incident.

College principal Anurag Shukla said the faculty of drawing and painting department had organised the exhibition "on their own" with the help of an NGO. A huge rush of vehicles due to internal exams in the college led to the “unfortunate incident”, said Shukla.

"We have sought an explanation from the teacher who had organised the exhibition on the college premises and formed a committee to probe the lapse," he said, adding that the exhibition "wasn't held by the college".

"It was an unfortunate incident and we regret the inconvenience caused to the minister," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

