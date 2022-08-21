College gate didn't open for UP minister, returned after 15-minutes wait
The college administration has ordered a probe into the incident and sought an explanation from the faculty that had organised the exhibition.
A minister in the Uttar Pradesh government had to return from the entrance of a college in Agra without attending an exhibition as the gate wasn't opened for him on Saturday, according to a PTI report. The college administration has reportedly ordered a probe into the incident and sought an explanation from the faculty concerned over the fiasco that caused “inconvenience to the minister”.
Yogendra Upadhyay, UP higher education minister, arrived at Agra College to attend a drawing and painting exhibition on Saturday. Upadhyay waited at the college entrance for about 15 minutes but the gate wasn't opened, prompting the “seemingly irritated” minister to return, reported PTI.
The minister is yet to respond over the incident.
College principal Anurag Shukla said the faculty of drawing and painting department had organised the exhibition "on their own" with the help of an NGO. A huge rush of vehicles due to internal exams in the college led to the “unfortunate incident”, said Shukla.
"We have sought an explanation from the teacher who had organised the exhibition on the college premises and formed a committee to probe the lapse," he said, adding that the exhibition "wasn't held by the college".
"It was an unfortunate incident and we regret the inconvenience caused to the minister," he added.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Mumbai local mega block: Services to be hit on these routes
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega blocks on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work throughout Sunday. MORE MUMBAI NEWS WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detainedHarbour line services to be affected: Check route and timing details Services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line will be impacted from 11:40 am till 4:40 pm.
-
Karnataka sanctions ₹250 crore to spruce up backward classes' hostels
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday said the state government will sanction Rs 250 crore to improve the condition of backward classes hostels and to provide more facilities. Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs and distributing Devaraja URS awards organised by the Department of Backward Classes in Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday. Additional grants have been released to 2,439 hostels.
-
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Former Aam Aadmi Party member Yogender Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature.
-
SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga
A senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room.
-
Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains
The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics