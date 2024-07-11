‘Comfortable visit for devotees CM Yogi’s priority’

{} UP chief secretary (CS) and director general of police (DGP) at Banke Bihari temple. (HT)

Agra Crowd management was again in focus when UP chief secretary (CS) and director general of police (DGP) along with other officials walked through the narrow lanes around the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday. Later a meeting was held at Cultural Facilitation Centre in Vrindavan

They said comfortable and hassle-free visit for devotees was the priority of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and so they were here to plan enhancement in infrastructure and implementation of measures to ward off any untoward incident .

“A huge crowd reaches the Bankey Bihari Temple every day and number rises to 7 to 10 lakh when it is week end, any festival or an extended week-end. The lanes leading to three gates of the temple are narrow and so the CM remains concerned about safety and comfort of devotees,”’ said chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

“We are in need of infrastructure at this temple which can handle crowd volume of 7 lakh to 10 lakh in a day. There are many temples all over Braj but Bankey Bihari Temple is attracting most devotees. It is in the midst of Vrindavan town led by narrow lanes,” said the chief secretary but clarified that the proposed Bankey Bihari Corridor did not figure during the meeting on Wednesday.

‘We are also concerned about discomfort to locals during VIP visits to the temple and are looking for a remedy,” said Singh.

DGP Prashant Kumar informed that a security scheme was in place for temples attracting large number of devotees and it was operative in Bankey Bihari Temple.

‘We are working on updating arrangements at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and required measures will be taken,” he said.

Both officials were accompanied by commissioner Agra division Ritu Maheshwari, ADG Agra Zone Anupam Kulshrestha, IG Range Deepak Kumar as they visited the temple and offered prayers.

