Committed teachers needed for nation building, says Padma awardee

Padma Shri Prof Jagmohan Singh Rajput, chairperson, Inter-University Centre for Teachers’ Education, Varanasi, on Thursday said for a brighter future, there is a need for long-term thinking in education and adopting the philosophy and thoughts of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in modern education and pedagogy. Prof JS Rajput speaking during the Teachers’ Day celebrations at IUCTE, BHU, in Varanasi. (HT photo)

“It will strengthen our nation’s foundation, ensure development, and bring quality,” he said while speaking as chief guest on a special lecture on “Educational needs of India” organised to mark the birth anniversary of the second President of India celebrated as Teachers’ Day at the Inter-University Centre for Teachers’ Education (IUCTE), BHU, Varanasi.

Rajput, who was awarded country’s fourth highest civilian award in 2015 for his contribution to literature and education, stressed the importance of incorporating the values and humanistic principles inherent in Dr Radhakrishnan’s philosophy into the education system.

“If we want to build nation, we need teachers who are committed, disciplined and willing to sacrifice. Our Indian tradition of knowledge speaks of the importance of mentorship and values the relationship between humans and nature,” he added.

“Ancient universities like Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramashila established this legacy, attracting students from all over the world. In ancient traditions, people came to learn dedication. The ancient philosophy prioritised duty over rights, and it is this principle that needs to be embraced today,” Prof Rajput added.

Speaking about the youth, he said they are making their country proud in places like NASA and Silicon valley. “However, to achieve all this, our institutions must be strengthened and research, innovation and study need to be promoted,” he added. “In this area, the IUCTE is entering into agreements with institutions within the country and abroad,” Prof Rajput said.

He called upon the teachers to connect with the IUCTE, understand it and share their experiences with the institution to maintain quality. He also suggested imbibing the ideas of Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi to develop critical thinking, awareness and creativity among children, enabling them to use their knowledge effectively.

Prof Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, vice chancellor, Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Varanasi who presided over the event, stressed the importance of following the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), saying only then we can develop the ability in students to make decisions based on reasoning and evidence through education.

He urged everyone to rise above self-interest and adopt a mindset focused on the welfare of all. On the occasion, IUCTE director Prof Prem Narayan Singh said, “Education plays a crucial role in transforming a human into a meaningful individual. All of us, including teachers, need to fulfil our duties.”

“Education is a debt that we have taken from the previous generation and we must repay it to the next generation,” he added. Many eminent professors and scholars, including Prof Satyajeet Pradhan, Prof AN Rai, Prof Kalpalata Pandey, Prof Deenanath Singh, Prof Sunil Kumar Singh and Prof Jitendra Kumar attended the event.