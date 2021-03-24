Committed to make state TB free by 2025: Yogi

: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said after successful management of COVID-19 and eradication of encephalitis, the state government is committed to make Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis (TB) free.

He urged the people, ministers and lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target to make the state TB free by 2025.

“You do not need to keep the child at home. All a person needs to do is to keep a check on the child,” Yogi said while addressing an event at Vidyagyaan School, in Kasmanda Block of Sitapur on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day.

Post-adoption, each TB patient will be entitled to ₹500 per month for a nutritious diet and the cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient’s account, he said.

Yogi also appealed to the patients to complete full course of TB treatment, which is absolutely free in the state. “If the treatment course is for 300 days then breaking a course after 100 days won’t help at all,” he said.

“The centre has opened up its COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age. All eligible should immediately get registered and get vaccinated from April 1,” he said.

“Everyone should stringently adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. There is no restriction on the celebration of festivals, but everyone should be made aware of the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“COVID-19 vaccines have come, but corona hasn’t been eradicated yet. It takes time to develop anti-bodies. Till then, precautions are must,” he added.

“Despite having a weak health infrastructure, UP’s management strategy especially tracking high-risk contacts helped the state step up the fight against the deadly coronavirus. As a result, the recovery rate has now reached 95 percent. This had become possible only because of effective health management and exemplary teamwork,” he said.

“Similarly, to combat poliomyelitis, the state government has launched the largest ever mass immunization campaign against polio, targeting 3.40 crore children,” he said.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated regional RTPMU established in Gorakhpur and honoured the District Tuberculosis Officers of the five districts, including Pradeep Varshney of Rampur, Vinod Agarwal of Sonbhadra, Narendra Singh from Unnao, Deenanath Mishra from Chandauli, and Vivek Srivastava from Maharajganj.

He laid the foundation stone was laid for the construction of drug warehouses in 21 districts including Sitapur, Mirzapur, Sambhal, Pratapgarh, Hapur, Ballia, etc. The CM said that Drugs Store Centers will be built in Fatehpur, Basti, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Barabanki and Varanasi.

He also inaugurated 25 Digital X-ray machines and 451 TrueNat machines which will increase the COVID testing in the state and launched LPA (Line Probe Assay) labs established in Gorakhpur and Meerut.