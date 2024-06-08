Compassionate appointments in govt-aided jr high schools jammed

PRAYAGRAJ: Compassionate appointments of 975 dependents of people who died while in service are stuck in government-aided junior high schools across Uttar Pradesh. A teacher imparting lessons in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (HT FILE)

In a review meeting held recently, it came to light that 789 cases of 52 districts are pending at the level of the Basic Education Council office located at the UP Directorate of Education in Prayagraj, whereas 186 appointments of 51 districts are pending at the level of the director (basic education), as per officials of the state basic education department.

Director general (school education) Kanchan Verma had issued instructions to dispose of all such pending compassionate appointment cases on priority across more than 3000 government-aided junior high schools spread across the state, they added.

On the other hand, the proposal to appoint graduate class 4 employees to teaching positions after making them complete the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) training has not yet received approval of the state government. This decision was made in a meeting chaired by the principal secretary of basic education and was documented in the minutes of the meeting issued on October 19, 2022, a copy of which is with HT.

Efforts are also underway to streamline the process for appointments to be made on compassionate grounds of dependents of employees who died while in service. Instructions have been issued to officials to collaborate with National Informatics Centre (NIC) officials to develop a dedicated software for online processing. Additionally, director general (school education) has also sought a proposal to amend regulations to facilitate implementation of this new online appointment system, according to officials .

It is worth mentioning that there are 3,194 vacant positions in government-aided junior high schools, including 570 posts of headmasters, 2,289 posts of assistant teachers, 138 class 3 employees and 197 class 4 employees.