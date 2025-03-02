Menu Explore
Complete land acquisition for dev project by March 15: CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2025 06:22 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath urges officials to finalize land acquisition and compensation by March 15, emphasizing timely project completion to boost revenue and jobs.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to complete pending land acquisition for ongoing development projects and compensation distribution by March 15.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others during a review meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

The CM, during a meeting to assess the progress in development projects undertaken by the central and state governments, directed district magistrates to conduct weekly reviews and divisional commissioners to review the projects once every 15 days.

“Project delays will not be tolerated as they directly impact revenue. Strict action will be taken against those obstructing development projects,” the CM said in the meeting that was attended by senior officials from several districts. Many joined the meeting virtually as well.

“Adherence to timelines is crucial for development projects of public importance, as they not only enhance the lives of common citizens but also contribute to employment generation,” said the CM.

“Project delays often necessitate cost revisions, which adversely impact revenue,” said the CM, urging officials to work with a zero-pendency approach.

Also, the CM directed that the construction of a 350-bed hospital by ESIC in Greater Noida and a 100-bed hospital in Gorakhpur should progress within the set timeframe. The Greater Noida hospital is expected to generate around 1,000 direct and 2,000–3,000 indirect jobs.

