Lucknow News
lucknow news

Complete Namami Gange sewerage projects timely, UP chief secy directs officials

He also asked officials to analyse the projects running behind schedule and fix accountability to fast-track the projects.
The chief secretary was presiding over the 8th meeting of the State Ganga Council, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:22 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has directed officials concerned to chalk out a time-bound programme to complete the sewerage projects being implemented along the banks of the Ganga and its tributaries under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (Namami Gange).

Presiding over the 8th meeting of the State Ganga Council, here, on Tuesday, he also asked officials to analyse the projects running behind schedule, fixing accountability to fast-track the projects. He said cases related to land disputes in the matter must be disposed of expeditiously.

Tiwari further directed officials to get a report prepared on water quality of rivers and their tributaries before and after the nullahs were tapped. He stressed the need for the formation of district Ganga councils in all the districts situated along the Ganga and its tributaries. He said data on the jobs created under the scheme should be prepared.

The CS said that a publicity campaign involving schools and colleges should also be launched to create public awareness about the need for a clean Ganga.

