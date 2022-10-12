Complete ration card verification in 30 days, UP govt tells officials

LUCKNOW The state government has asked officials to ensure time-bound completion of verification of Antyodaya and priority household ration cards within the next 30 days, with a view to cancelling cards held by bogus beneficiaries, and providing the same to the eligible ones.

Food and civil supplies commissioner, Markandey Shahi, issued directions in this regard to all district magistrates and district supply officers.

“As the personal details provided by beneficiaries keep on changing with time, the department intermittently carries out an exercise to weed out beneficiaries who are no longer eligible under the provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013,” said Anil Kumar Dubey, additional food and civil supplies commissioner.

“The idea is to replace ineligible beneficiaries with eligible ones through verification of ration cards,” he added.