Condolences pour in for building collapse victims

LUCKNOW As Lucknow witnessed a tragic incident following the collapse of a four-storey residential building on Wazir Hasan Road on Tuesday, condolences poured in for two women who succumbed to injuries – Begum Haider, 75, and Uzma Haidar, 35. Uzma was daughter of senior journalist, Kulsum Talha.

“Extremely saddened by the demise of Begum Haider, mother of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider and his wife Uzma. May God give peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Soulful tribute!,” stated Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister, in a tweet.

Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Brijlal Khabri said that the government should initiate strict action against those responsible for the shocking lapse.

“I visited the injured people who were admitted to the hospital after being rescued. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for peace to the departed souls,” he added.

“The apartment collapse has brought to fore the collusion between builders and authorities. What were the government and authorities doing until now,” asked Anupam Agarwal, spokesman, Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Demanding strict action against those responsible for the lapse, Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ravidas Mehrotra said: “Action must be taken against those responsible for this. We are very clear that the guilty, no matter who they are, should be brought to book.”