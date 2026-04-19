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Confectionery owner shot dead in UP’s Meerut, hunt on for 2 assailants

The incident occurred on April 18 night when two unknown men came to Naresh’s shop and shot him in the head from a close range following an altercation and later fled

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants after a heated exchange of words at the former’s confectionery over an unknown issue near Kurali bus stand in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the assailants at the earliest. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as Naresh alias Bholu, 40, of Kurali village. He had been running the confectionery for the past several years. The crime was committed on the busy Meerut–Baghpat highway under Jani police station area.

Superintendent of police (rural) Abhijeet Kumar said CCTV footage from the surrounding area was being analysed to identify the suspects. “Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the assailants at the earliest. Two dedicated police teams have been assigned the task,” he said.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10 PM when two unknown men came to Naresh’s shop and shot him in the head from a close range following an altercation and later fled.

A short while later, a customer came to the confectionery and discovered Naresh lying in a pool of blood there. He immediately alerted authorities. A critically injured Naresh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Confectionery owner shot dead in UP’s Meerut, hunt on for 2 assailants
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Confectionery owner shot dead in UP’s Meerut, hunt on for 2 assailants
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