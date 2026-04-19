Confectionery owner shot dead in UP’s Meerut, hunt on for 2 assailants

A man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants after a heated exchange of words at the former’s confectionery over an unknown issue near Kurali bus stand in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the assailants at the earliest. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as Naresh alias Bholu, 40, of Kurali village. He had been running the confectionery for the past several years. The crime was committed on the busy Meerut–Baghpat highway under Jani police station area.

Superintendent of police (rural) Abhijeet Kumar said CCTV footage from the surrounding area was being analysed to identify the suspects. “Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the assailants at the earliest. Two dedicated police teams have been assigned the task,” he said.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10 PM when two unknown men came to Naresh’s shop and shot him in the head from a close range following an altercation and later fled.

A short while later, a customer came to the confectionery and discovered Naresh lying in a pool of blood there. He immediately alerted authorities. A critically injured Naresh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Circle officer Ashutosh Kumar, along with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Police said all possible angles, including personal enmity and business rivalry, are being thoroughly investigated.