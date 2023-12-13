close_game
Confer Bharat Ratna on Ch Charan Singh: RLD to Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 13, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Raising the demand here on Tuesday, RLD national secretary Vijay Kumar Lal Srivastava said that Chaudhary Charan Singh was a true Gandhian, a champion of democracy, and a great leader who believed in socialist values.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has demanded the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on the late Prime Minister and prominent farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has demanded the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on the late Prime Minister and prominent farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Raising the demand here on Tuesday, RLD national secretary Vijay Kumar Lal Srivastava said that Chaudhary Charan Singh was a true Gandhian, a champion of democracy, and a great leader who believed in socialist values.

He credited Singh for establishing the Mandal Commission and Minorities Commission during his tenure to strengthen brotherhood and social justice movements.

“Many big politicians including former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, former chief minister Biju Patnaik, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, Karpoori Thakur, George Fernandes, Raj Narayan Madhu Limaye, Piloo Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Sharad Yadav all considered him as their leader,” Srivastava said.

RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey demanded that the Centre must make the announcement on December 23, the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, to bestow the Bharat Ratna on the former PM.

