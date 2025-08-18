Cong activists protest outside CEC’s paternal house in Agra

A day after the poll panel’s response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft, Congressmen protested outside the parental residence of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Vijay Nagar colony of Agra on Monday. Police stopping Congressmen protesting outside the parental residence of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Agra on August 18. (Sourced)

They were carrying placards with shouting slogans. However, police stopped the protestors before they could reach Kumar’s parental residence. Agra’s Hariparvat police station in charge Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said the Congressmen were not allowed to reach the CEC’s parental residence.

“It was our pre-declared protest. However, police came in the way but we raised slogans and made every effort to move ahead,” Congress Agra city unit chief Amit Singh. The CEC’s parents were away when the protest took place.