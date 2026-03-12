Congress alleges rising atrocities against Dalits in UP

Dalits are facing their worst time under the BJP as atrocities against them are at their peak, the Congress alleged on Wednesday, citing a recent case in Bhadohi district that occurred two days ago. Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said crimes against Dalits had increased under the Yogi government. “Two days ago, an attempt was made to set Jaslal Saroj ablaze in Bhadohi. The state government wants to eliminate not poverty but the poor, but the Congress is committed to the security of Dalits,” he said.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, chairman of the All India Congress Committee Scheduled Castes Department, said millions sacrificed their lives for independence but never dreamt of an India where children are forced to abandon studies due to lack of money and people die for want of medical treatment. “Why should India take permission from the US to purchase oil?” he asked while addressing the media along with former state general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress OBC Department chairman Manoj Yadav.

Manoj Yadav said the fight for social justice led by Kanshi Ram was now being carried forward by Rahul Gandhi.

Anil Jai Hind, chairman of the All India Congress Committee Backward Classes Department, said the Congress would celebrate Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary as Social Change Day. “A grand event will be organised on March 13 to carry forward his ideas and build the India of his dreams,” he said.

Congress leaders also said Rahul Gandhi will attend the ‘Samajik Parivartan Diwas’ programme dedicated to Kanshi Ram on March 13.