Cong to make efforts to bring about change in U.P: Hooda

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Deependra Hooda said here on Tuesday that the people of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka had accepted the Congress’ politics of issues of public interest by voting the party to power there and efforts would now be made to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. He said the Congress would continue to support the cause of wrestlers. They should get justice at the earliest, he said.

Hooda said the Congress was fully in support of agitating wrestlers and he was sad to know that they had decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

“We will make efforts to pursue the same politics of issues and bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh,” said Hooda while speaking to media persons posing nine questions under “Nau Saal, Desh Behaal” (country in a miserable conditions in nine years) campaign on completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s nine years.

Hooda said the Modi government had disappointed the people of the country in the past nine years and instead of questioning the opposition, it should reply to these questions of the people and give an account of its performance.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre was pushing divisive politics when the Congress was posing nine questions to it. These nine questions are linked to rising inflation and widening gulf between the rich and the poor, failure to double the income of farmers, corruption, China and national security, social harmony, social justice and caste census, politics of vendetta against the opposition, reduced budget of schemes for public welfare and failure to give compensation to those who died of Covid-19.

He said the Congress had unlimited questions and each question contained a number of questions within.

Replying to a question, Hooda said the Congress was fully in support of agitating wrestlers and he was sad to know that they had decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga. He used the occasion to appeal to wrestlers to not immerse their medals in the Ganga and said that the wrestlers did not get medals with the grace of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He said the wrestlers had earned the medals with their hard work.