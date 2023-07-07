Several Congress leaders detained in U.P. capital after protest over Rahul issue

Several Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Brijlal Khabri, along with over 100 partymen were detained as they held a demonstration to protest disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and demanded revocation of his membership here on Friday.

Congress workers and leaders staging a protest in front of UPCC headquarters in Lucknow on July 7. (HT photo)

The Gujarat high court on Friday refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. As the news about it reached UPCC headquarters, Congress leaders and workers led by UPCC president Brijlal Khabri assembled there and began demanding revocation of his membership.

The partymen held a demonstration in front of UPCC headquarters and tried to proceed towards the GPO Park-Ambedkar statue in Hazratganj area. The police, however, stopped them at the barricade put up in front of the UPCC headquarters and took them in preventive custody.

“Yes, many senior leaders and party workers were detained and taken to the Eco Garden. They have been released now,” said UPCC spokesman Ashok Singh.

