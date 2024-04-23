Congress plans to implement Sharia law in the country: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh, where he reminded the voters about how former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had asserted that minorities had the first right to country’s resources. UP CM Yogi Adityanath waves to the supporters during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Amroha constituency Kanwar Singh Tanwar for Lok Sabha polls, in Amroha on Tuesday (ANI)

Adityanath’s line of attack on the Congress party was significant, as it echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance in his rally in Rajasthan on Sunday where he had said that the Congress, if voted to power, “could distribute nation’s wealth among infiltrators and those with many children” and cited Manmohan Singh’s statement on minorities. Adityanath followed the same line in his Amroha rally. He also addressed rally in Baghpat and held an impressive road show in Meerut too.

“The then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh had asserted that Muslims had the first right to the country’s resources. Where does that leave the Dalits, Backward Classes, Kharagvanshis, poor, farmers, mothers, sisters, and youth?” Adityanath asked. Like the PM who targeted the Congress manifesto, Adityanath also accused the Congress and opposition alliance members of betraying the country by presenting a deceitful manifesto.

He said that Congress has written in its manifesto about bringing personal laws for a particular community. “Through this move, Congress aims to impose Sharia law, bringing a Taliban-style rule to India. This clearly indicates that Congress and the opposition alliance pose a threat to the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb,” he said.

“While they promise to eradicate poverty, they are secretly planning to seize your property, as well as the jewelry of your daughters and mothers,” he said, a line that was also taken by PM Modi in his Rajasthan and Aligarh rallies.

He stated that their promise to implement strict laws if elected, was misleading and emphasized that India will be governed by the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and not by any arbitrary law.

“They (Congress) claim they will seize public property and then distribute it. Do you want to let the SP and Congress plunder the assets your ancestors worked hard to acquire? Look at the audacity of these people. On one hand, they have their eyes on your property, and on the other, they are reading ‘fatiha’ on the graves of mafias and criminals,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of turning a deaf ear to terrorist strikes in the country and said the country’s oldest political party would merely “watch” terrorist continue with their activities.

“Ye log atankwadi ghatnaon ke waqt kaan main rui daal lete the (they would turn a deaf ear to terror strikes),” Adityanath said. Amroha is one of the 16 Lok Sabha seats that BJP lost in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and is thus a seat in sharp focus as the sitting BSP on the seat has since joined the Congress and is recontesting as its candidate. PM Modi has already held a rally here and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too have addressed rallies here.

“Last time, there was betrayal. The MP you elected doesn’t even utter ‘Bharat Maa ki Jai.’ Initially supported by the ‘elephant’ (BSP), he exploited all available resources and now seeks to exploit them with the support of the ‘hand’ (Congress). It’s crucial not to vote for someone who doesn’t honour our nation,” he said.

“In line with Kalyan Singh’s sentiments, the Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya. However, when Kalyan Singh passed away, not a single member from the SP attended. These people have insulted Kalyan Singh,” he added.