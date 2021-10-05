Congress sit-ins, protests a political stunt: UP BJP chief

A day after making a veiled attack on the opposition parties while comparing them to “vultures”, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh targeted the Congress leadership on Tuesday.

“From day one these leaders tried to make the situation worse instead of improving. This is the reason why instead of helping the government in bringing the situation under control, they started conspiring to make the situation more explosive by going to the spot and now when action is being taken against the Congress leaders for breaking the law, they are crying foul,” Singh said.

Singh’s statement came on a day when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a video and a letter questioning her confinement and seeking sacking of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ and the arrest of his son Ashish against whom a named FIR has been registered in connection with the Kheri violence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too is expected to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had landed at the Lucknow airport on Tuesday but after being prevented from leaving for Sitapur to meet party leader Priyanka Gandhi, had staged a sit-in at the airport itself.

UP BJP chief described such sit-ins and visits a “political stunt”. “At the time when the leaders of the opposition, including the Congress, were staging political stunts at the airport and elsewhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji was healing lakhs of homeless families. That is the difference between the BJP leadership and that of the opposition,” Singh said.

He made these comments barely a day after he had likened the opposition parties to vultures and credited the Yogi government of having successfully negotiated a crisis in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The victims’ families and farmers’ organisations are satisfied with the government’s action but the opposition parties are constantly trying to mislead them and create instability in the state,” Singh said.