Congress, SP, BSP couldn’t do it for decades: Rajbhar on caste census

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and state cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday said that political parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to conduct a caste census despite being in power for decades. “Parties like Congress, SP and BSP ruled for years but never initiated a caste census. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work that should have been done long ago is finally being completed,” Rajbhar said. Rajbhar said the caste census will uncover the real numbers behind various communities and give a new direction to social justice. (Sourced)

“This will bring the rights of those who were never counted into focus. The real figures will now come out, and those who were left behind will get representation. It’s a ray of hope for those ignored for decades,” he stated.

“When the caste census wasn’t conducted, they said the government was scared. Now that it’s being done, they say it’s for electoral benefit. If it was such a strong political issue, why didn’t they take action when in power?” Rajbhar questioned.

He dismissed criticism of the Centre’s intent, saying there was no pressure on the Modi government.