Congress announces mass public meetings in East UP

HT Correspondent

The party was gearing up for a mega-conference in Gorakhpur wherein development projects launched decades ago by Congress leaders Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi, Vir Bahadur Singh and Kalpanath Rai, would be highlighted, a Congress senior leader said. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aspiring to be a formidable challenger to the BJP in the latter’s stronghold of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the state Congress unit has announced public meetings in all districts of the region where the party will question the government on inflation, unemployment and corruption. The first such meeting is expected to take place sometime this week.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) vice-president Vishwavijay Singh said, “In addition to spreading awareness over anti-public policies of the BJP government, the Congress plans to challenge the BJP in its stronghold, East UP. The skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and corruption will be the key talking points of the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

The first conference in the region will be held in Mau district in the first week of August, Singh said, adding not just party workers and youth leaders, but also business leaders, weavers and farmers would be participating in the Mau meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the party was gearing up for a mega-conference in Gorakhpur wherein development projects launched decades ago by Congress leaders Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi, Vir Bahadur Singh and Kalpanath Rai, would be highlighted. He said the party would be talking about how these projects helped Purvanchal get on the track of development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON