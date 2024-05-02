 Congress venting frustration over impending defeat: Yogi on Kharge’s remarks - Hindustan Times
Congress venting frustration over impending defeat: Yogi on Kharge’s remarks

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 03, 2024 05:28 AM IST

“The Congress’s history is replete with such actions. Yet, during elections, such tactless behaviour becomes conspicuous.”

Slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement on Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the party was taking recourse to disparaging the beliefs of Hindu community to vent its frustration over impending defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a BJP meeting in Lucknow on Thursday (PTI)
Addressing reporters at his official residence before embarking on election rallies on Thursday, he said: “The Congress’s history is replete with such actions. Yet, during elections, such tactless behaviour becomes conspicuous. By bringing up such issues, the Congress is not only disrespecting the faith of India, but also hurting the sentiments of the majority community.”

“The Congress carries forward the British legacy of ‘Divide and Rule’. It sows the seeds of discord in the society based on caste, region, and language for petty political gains,” he added. Yogi said Lord Ram and Lord Shiva hold significant reverence within Sanatana Dharma’s worship practices.

He pointed out that in the Ramcharitmanas, there are instances where Lord Ram worships Lord Shiva and vice versa, illustrating their mutual respect and complementarity.

“Lord Ram says, ‘Shivdrohi Mam Das Kahava So Nar Mohi Sapnehu Nahi Paava’ (if someone betrays Lord Shiva and proudly claims to be my servant or devotee, they cannot reach me even in their dreams),” he said. The CM condemned the attempt to pit Lord Ram against Lord Shiva in speeches of Congress leaders.

“Our scriptures bear testimony to the fact that betrayal of either Lord Shiva or Lord Ram inevitably leads to defeat and downfall,” the CM said. He further said the Congress president’s recent derogatory remarks are a “new beginning of the party’s downfall.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Congress venting frustration over impending defeat: Yogi on Kharge’s remarks
