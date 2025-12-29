Congress workers mark 140th foundation day, remember iconic leaders

On the 140th foundation day of the Congress, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pandey and the state Congress president Ajay Rai offered floral tributes and expressed their gratitude by garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, located on the premises of the State Congress office. Congress party workers at the state office in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

An art picture gallery exhibition was also organised at the State Congress office on the occasion. Through this exhibition, the Congress members present were informed about the Congress sessions held before and after independence, their objectives, and decisions. It included the purpose of the formation of the Congress and the names and pictures of the great men who made sacrifices for its fulfillment.

On the occasion, Avinash Pandey, addressed the assembled Congress members, stating that the Congress party is not merely a political organisation, but the soul and ideology of the nation. “This is the party that brought independence to the country and, after independence, laid the strong foundations of democracy, the constitution, social justice, and national unity,” stated Pandey.

He further stated that the history of the Congress is full of sacrifices, dedication, and public service and that great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Azad, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi guided the country in the right direction. “The Congress party has always protected the rights of farmers, labourers, youth, women, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities,” added Avinash Pandey.