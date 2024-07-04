 Congress youth protest in Lucknow against paper leaks - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Congress youth protest in Lucknow against paper leaks

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 04, 2024 08:55 PM IST

UPYC (east) chief Vishal Singh and some other workers sustained minor injuries as the police used mild force near the UPCC headquarters

Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress (UPYC) workers on Thursday sustained minor injuries after police used force to stop them from proceeding to the Vidhan Sabha to protest paper leaks. The youth Congress activists were demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reconducting NEET UG 24.

Congress youth workers protesting against NEET exam outside the Congress Party office in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)
UPYC (east) chief Vishal Singh and some other workers sustained minor injuries as the police used mild force near the UPCC headquarters. The protesting youth wing workers were taken into custody and sent to Eco gardens from where they were later released.

“Yes, about 150-200 Congress workers were detained and some of them may have sustained minor injuries,” said a police official.

Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh said senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was raising issues that have agitated the youths across the country.

UPYC (central zone) working president Ankit Tiwari said that the BJP government has made a record of paper leaks and the Congress has demanded re-NEET and resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Congress youth protest in Lucknow against paper leaks
