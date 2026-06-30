Congress’s greed for power led to Partition, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) “ought to die of shame” for allegedly ignoring the plight of displaced Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist families. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Pilibhit on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He also blamed the Congress’s greed for power for the Partition, claiming that had the party leadership taken a firm stand, Jinnah would have died a natural death, and the country’s division could have been avoided.

“Arrey Samajwadi Party aur Congress ke logon, besharmi ke saath doob maro (People of the Samajwadi Party and Congress ought to die of shame). Those families getting citizenship and land documents today, a majority are from Dalit and most backward caste communities. Why did you not raise your voice for them? You ruled for long but never thought about giving these poor people their identity,” Adityanath said.

He was addressing a public gathering at a function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 66 development projects worth ₹569 crore in Pilibhit district.

The chief minister also distributed citizenship certificates to more than 2,500 families displaced from the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

The chief minister accused the Opposition of placing “politics over the country”.

“It was due to the sin of the Congress that Bangladesh came into existence. It was due to greed for power that Pakistan came into existence. Had the Congress stood firm, Jinnah would have died his own death. The Partition of India would not have happened,” the chief minister said.

He said lakhs of Hindus were massacred and forced to leave their ancestral land during the Partition.

“They hoped that independent India would give them shelter and citizenship and allow them to live with dignity. But the Congress never cared for them. The Samajwadi Party, too, had no time for them because they were busy with appeasement politics, instead of thinking about the poor, Dalits, backward classes and the deprived,” Adityanath said.

People ousted from Bangladesh about 56 years ago, including Hindus, Sikh and Buddhists, have been rehabilitated and given Indian citizenship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

“Now, no power can send them out of India, nor can they be called outsiders. This was done by PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. These people have an opportunity to conserve their heritage. They can think of their future generation and help their next generation fly with their vision. They had to suffer atrocities in Bangladesh,” the chief minister said.

He credited the double engine government with the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he highlighted as a humanitarian move to provide Indian citizenship to displaced Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

“The sensitivity we are showing the SP could have also shown but for Babua it wasn’t possible.”

“He wakes up at 12 noon, gets ready by 2pm and heads to the gym by 5pm. How could he have the time or inclination to listen to the suffering of the poor?” Adityanath said, apparently attacking Akhilesh Yadav, whom he calls ‘Babua’ frequently in his speeches.

There are 2,500 families, this means 15,000 people will get the benefit of the scheme here, he said.

He also said the state has 55,000 such families.

“I gave citizenship and land papers in Barabanki, then 3500 families got the benefit in Bijnor, and now Pilibhit in the first phase today. This will continue,” the chief minister said.