Connecting all unlinked places with roads our top priority: U.P. PWD minister
Presiding over a review meeting, Jitin Prasada also inquired about the reasons for the delay in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings
Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said connecting the habitations that are not connected with roads was the top priority of the state government. Repair of roads across the state should be completed on schedule, he said.
Presiding over a review meeting of PWD officers and engineers here on Monday, Prasada directed them to connect all unconnected habitations in the state with pucca road.
He took stock of the progress of under construction roads with cost estimate of more than ₹5 crore, under construction bridges costing more than ₹2 crore, progress of special repair/renovation works of buildings with cost estimate of more than ₹50 crore.
He inquired about the reasons for the delay in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings. The minister directed the officers to resolve the problems at the earliest so that the construction could be started.
“The accountability of officers should also be fixed as to who are negligent towards the projects launched by the government and delayed the start of the work. Strict action should be taken against the slack officers,” he said. Principal secretary, PWD, Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Bhushan assured the minister that 100% compliance of the given instructions would be ensured on priority.
Earlier, in a separate meeting, Prasada reviewed the preparations for the 81st Annual Session of IRC (Indian Road Congress) slated to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here from October 8 to 11. He directed the officers to complete all preparations on time to make the programme successful. There should not be any negligence in organising the event, he said.
Road experts, scientists and top engineers from across the country and abroad will participate in the session. Indian Road Congress is an apex body of scientists and engineers related to the construction of highways and bridges in the country.
The first golden jubilee programme of the IRC was organised in February 1985 and the second in November 2011 in Lucknow. The signature event of the 81st Annual Convention of the Indian Road Congress is being organised after a gap of two years.
Along with the state steering committee, 16 committees have been formed for various other activities for the successful conduct of the event. In the review meeting, discussions were held regarding the proposed actions plan of all the committees and instructions were given to the officers.
Lumpy skin disease: Speed up vaccination of cattle, Maha district authorities told
As the lumpy skin disease spreads rapidly among cattle in Maharashtra, state animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has directed field veterinarians to complete vaccination in state in the next 48 hours. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the state animal husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.
12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician
The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday. According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur. According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse.
Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held
The Government Railway Police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession. The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.
After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail
LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9. Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court's proceedings in this case.
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: Fund-starved Ludhiana sports department cancels contracts of vendors
While the state government is vying to allocate a humongous budget to promote sports in the state, the local sports department is in deep water as conducting district-level sports competitions under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 has become a major challenge due to the financial crisis. It was learnt that the sports department allowed ₹2.20 lakh expense for the aforesaid purpose which according to the officials is not feasible.
