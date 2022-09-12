Connecting all unlinked places with roads our top priority: U.P. PWD minister

Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said connecting the habitations that are not connected with roads was the top priority of the state government. Repair of roads across the state should be completed on schedule, he said.

Presiding over a review meeting of PWD officers and engineers here on Monday, Prasada directed them to connect all unconnected habitations in the state with pucca road.

He took stock of the progress of under construction roads with cost estimate of more than ₹5 crore, under construction bridges costing more than ₹2 crore, progress of special repair/renovation works of buildings with cost estimate of more than ₹50 crore.

He inquired about the reasons for the delay in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings. The minister directed the officers to resolve the problems at the earliest so that the construction could be started.

“The accountability of officers should also be fixed as to who are negligent towards the projects launched by the government and delayed the start of the work. Strict action should be taken against the slack officers,” he said. Principal secretary, PWD, Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Bhushan assured the minister that 100% compliance of the given instructions would be ensured on priority.

Earlier, in a separate meeting, Prasada reviewed the preparations for the 81st Annual Session of IRC (Indian Road Congress) slated to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here from October 8 to 11. He directed the officers to complete all preparations on time to make the programme successful. There should not be any negligence in organising the event, he said.

Road experts, scientists and top engineers from across the country and abroad will participate in the session. Indian Road Congress is an apex body of scientists and engineers related to the construction of highways and bridges in the country.

The first golden jubilee programme of the IRC was organised in February 1985 and the second in November 2011 in Lucknow. The signature event of the 81st Annual Convention of the Indian Road Congress is being organised after a gap of two years.

Along with the state steering committee, 16 committees have been formed for various other activities for the successful conduct of the event. In the review meeting, discussions were held regarding the proposed actions plan of all the committees and instructions were given to the officers.