Ram Lalla consecration ceremony: Time span fixed, specific date to be finalised, Trust focuses on preparations

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is likely to begin from January 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega event on the concluding day for which the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has started making preparations without waiting for finalisation of the date of the event.

The Ram temple construction work is in full swing in Ayodhya. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

The Trust has sent an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the ceremony.

“No date has been finalised by the Trust for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Trust. Trust general secretary Champat Rai is in New Delhi to discuss the issue with senior RSS leaders and Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra, people familiar with the matter said.

A senior member asserted that the Trust has started making preparations for the event.

“We are not waiting for the finalisation of date by the PMO. Preparations are going on. It could be due to security reasons that announcement of date by the PMO might take some time,” said a member of the Trust.

The Trust is planning to start Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony on or after January 15, the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

The Trust will only announce the date of the PM’s visit to Ayodhya after confirmation from the PMO, he added. The RSS is planning to organise “Nama Sankirtan” (chanting of the names and other sacred expressions associated with a given deity) and other events in around five lakh temples across the country in run-up to the mega ceremony.

Banners and posters will come up in almost all cities across the country informing about the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. There are around 2.5 lakh (2,50,000) gram panchayats in the country and almost all of them have a temple.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leaders have started visiting Ayodhya in connection with the consecration ceremony. The Ayodhya unit of the RSS has formed several committees which are overseeing all the preparations.

