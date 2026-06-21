Conserve every drop, prepare for possible rainfall deficit: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said water conservation should be turned into a mass movement in Uttar Pradesh in view of uncertain weather conditions and the possibility of below-normal rainfall during the monsoon. He called for greater public participation in rainwater harvesting and water conservation efforts. CM Yogi Adityanath said water conservation should be turned into a mass movement in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Reviewing weather conditions, monsoon progress, drinking water supply and groundwater conservation at a high-level meeting, the chief minister directed officials to ensure that no part of the state faced a drinking water crisis. He said water supply systems should function smoothly and citizens should not face any inconvenience. All departments, he said, should work in coordination and make advance preparations to deal with the possibility of deficient rainfall.

Emphasising that not a single drop of water should be wasted, Yogi directed officials to strengthen the “Catch the Rain” campaign launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call and ensure greater public participation in rainwater harvesting projects.

Weather experts informed the chief minister that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon of 2026. The forecast indicates below-normal rainfall in both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh from June to September. Most parts of the state are also expected to receive below-normal rainfall in June, while both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal.

Adityanath directed the irrigation, panchayati raj, groundwater, Namami Gange, revenue and agriculture departments to prepare an integrated action plan for the monsoon season.

He said water conservation efforts should go beyond departmental programmes and become a people’s movement. He also directed officials to ensure that wastewater from village drains does not flow into ponds and lakes used by residents for domestic purposes.

The chief minister asked the panchayati raj department to develop systems in rural areas to prevent wastage of water and stressed the need for conservation, cleanliness and regular maintenance of Amrit Sarovars. Calling for rainwater harvesting to be pursued in mission mode, he said government buildings should be developed as model centres for water conservation.

He further directed that future action plans be linked with water conservation, green energy and modern irrigation techniques. The meteorological department was asked to provide regular weekly reports on monsoon conditions.

Officials informed the chief minister that the groundwater department was implementing several programmes, including the Uttar Pradesh Atal Groundwater Scheme, the Indo-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project, the Rainwater Harvesting Theme Park, Groundwater Week, the Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Programme and the groundwater monitoring network. The principal secretary, irrigation and water resources, also briefed the chief minister on the progress of river desilting work.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, urban development minister AK Sharma and panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar attended the meeting and apprised the chief minister of the progress of various projects.

Groundwater situation improves in UP

Additional chief secretary, groundwater department, said the impact of the state’s groundwater recharge efforts had become visible. The number of over-exploited development blocks in Uttar Pradesh has declined from 113 in 2013 to 44 in 2025.

Groundwater recharge from other sources increased from 30.59 trillion litres in 2017 to 35.79 trillion litres in 2025, while total annual groundwater recharge rose from 69.91 trillion litres to 73.39 trillion litres during the same period. The state has achieved the Sustainable Development Goal-6 target of reducing groundwater exploitation to 70%. The rate stood at 70.66% in 2022, 70.76% in 2023, 70.45% in 2024 and 70% in 2025.

During the past decade, groundwater levels improved in 361 development blocks. Between 2021 and 2025, significant improvement in average groundwater levels was recorded in 29 districts. As many as 172 development blocks registered an improvement of more than 10 cm annually, while 69 blocks recorded an improvement of over 20 cm over the past decade.