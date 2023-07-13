Consider increasing retirement age of government doctors: Yogi Adityanath to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to consider increasing the superannuation age of doctors serving in government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh and improve the guidelines for re-employment of medical practitioners to ensure doctors are available in all state-run health facilities.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Sixty-two years is the current retirement age for government doctors in the state.

Addressing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Qualified and skilled doctors should be posted in all government hospitals and health centres of the state. No post should remain vacant anywhere.”

The availability of specialist doctors in hospitals is of utmost importance, the chief minister said.

At present, specialist doctors are being made available through direct recruitment and special training of general doctors, but other options should also be considered in future, Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister also instructed officials to allow government doctors to pursue higher education during the probation period. The health department should prepare a proposal for granting extraordinary leave to doctors during this period, he said.

He said several top institutions working in the health sector had expressed their willingness to invest in aspirational districts and development blocks of the state to provide high-quality healthcare to the people.

The health department should prepare a good policy to encourage private investment for the development of hospitals in backward areas, he said.

Asserting that the effort for overall development of eight backward aspirational districts and 100 aspirational development blocks was giving expected results, he said the state government was determined to make all necessary arrangements so that good health facilities were easily available to people residing in these areas.

Asking officials to keep the needs of the private sector in mind while formulating a new policy, he said, “In the initial phase, we should focus on setting up a hospital with a minimum capacity of 50 beds in these areas. This effort will go a long way in facilitating the availability of quality health services in aspirational districts and development blocks.”

