Constable dead, 7 others injured in road accident in Baghpat

A constable from Uttarakhand police died, while four other cops were injured in the accident along with three jail inmates, said Baghpat police
Uttarakhand police were travelling with three jail inmates of Haldwani jail to present them in court in Jind, Haryana, for a court hearing, Baghpat police said.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A constable died, and seven others, including four constables and three jail inmates, were injured when a truck rammed into the police vehicle on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Baghpat on Tuesday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baghpat, Manish Mishra, informed that a constable from Uttarakhand police died, while four other cops were injured in the accident along with three jail inmates. The police were taking the inmates for a court hearing.

“We have admitted the injured cops and jail inmates to the hospital for treatment, and the body of the deceased cop has been sent for post-mortem,” Mishra added.

Uttarakhand police were travelling with three jail inmates of Haldwani jail to present them in court in Jind, Haryana, for a court hearing. A truck rammed into their vehicle on Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Passerby informed the Baghpat police about the accident, and police teams rushed to the spot.

