Constable dead, 7 others injured in road accident in Baghpat

A constable died, and seven others, including four constables and three jail inmates, were injured when a truck rammed into the police vehicle on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Baghpat on Tuesday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baghpat, Manish Mishra, informed that a constable from Uttarakhand police died, while four other cops were injured in the accident along with three jail inmates. The police were taking the inmates for a court hearing.

“We have admitted the injured cops and jail inmates to the hospital for treatment, and the body of the deceased cop has been sent for post-mortem,” Mishra added.

Uttarakhand police were travelling with three jail inmates of Haldwani jail to present them in court in Jind, Haryana, for a court hearing. A truck rammed into their vehicle on Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Passerby informed the Baghpat police about the accident, and police teams rushed to the spot.

