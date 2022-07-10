Construction work of 15 new govt industrial training institutes complete, says minister

The construction work of 15 new government industrial training institutes (ITI) has been completed and their buildings are fully ready for inauguration, said Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state (Independent charge), vocational education and skill development on Sunday.

He said, “UP government is providing long-term vocational training to the youth of the state through ITIs and short-term training in skills related to various fields through the UP Skill Development Mission.”

Addressing a press conference the minister said that after the formation of the Yogi government in March 2022, a 100-day action plan was approved for the units that are operating under the vocational education and skill development department of the UP government.

In the ITI sector, Vishwakarma technological up-gradation programme was rolled out under which an ITI is to be established in each block. To complete this work in a phased manner, in 100 days, new ITIs have been established in 10 out of 172 ITI-less development blocks of the state through the private sector. In these 10 new ITIs, training will be started by providing admission to the candidates from the training session that will begin in August 2022.

Under the chief minister apprenticeship promotion scheme, apprenticeship is to be provided to 10,000 youth, against which apprenticeship has been started by registering 10,009 youth with monthly stipend in industries and establishments. In this way, this work has been completed in the context of getting apprenticeship to the youth more than the set target.

To monitor the day-to-day activities of the ITIs and to supervise the purchase, distribution and use of the materials available to them, it has been decided that a “Smart Dashboard” and inventory management system be established.

Placement Day to be held every month

It was decided to establish a training counselling & placement cell (TCPC) and deployment of training counselling & placement officer (TCPO) to organise successful/certified trainees of state ITIs to organise campus placements. Along with this, it has been decided to organise placement day every month on a fixed date.

For the fulfilment of the above works, the government order has been issued by the administrative department and TCPC has been established and TCPO has been deployed in all the nodal state ITIs.

Training of 10k youth in IT sector

On the skill development front, training and employment were provided to 10,000 youth in the IT sector. According to the proposed action plan, 10,000 youth are targeted to be trained and employed. Training of youth in the aviation sector is in progress following the construction of new airports in Jewar, Kushinagar and Ayodhya.