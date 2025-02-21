Contract, outsourced workers get financial shield, pay hike

letters@hindustantimes.com This coverage will be provided under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring better healthcare access for these frontline workers (For representation only)

: The state government on Thursday announced the formation of Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPOSC) in the budget, aiming to bring wages of contractual and outsourced workers to a dignified level and ensure their financial security.

“The minimum remuneration payable to the personnel working based on outsourcing will be increased from ₹16,000 per month to ₹20,000 per month. UPOSC will be a non-profit organization formed to make the outsourcing process well-planned and transparent,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at a press conference after the budget was presented.

Contractual employees will get Ayushman cover of ₹5 lakh and Utsav Bhawans will be built in gram sabhas. The budget mandates Ayushman Bharat health cover of ₹5 lakh for various categories, including Home Guards, PRD personnel, Gram Chowkidars, Shiksha Mitras, instructors of the basic education department, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and all contractual sanitation workers, the chief minister said.

This coverage will be provided under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring better healthcare access for these frontline workers.

In recent months, contractual employees at several establishments, including King George’s Medical University, had staged protest owing to poor payment. The contractual and outsourced staff complain that the hiring agencies violate the norms and agreement between them and the organisation that hired them and often the staff is paid less or salary deductions take place against the standards. Many employees had filed complaint that their PPF was not transferred by the work agency.

Such issues are likely to be sorted out under the UPOSC. The work agencies will register themselves with UPOSC.