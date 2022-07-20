Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Contractor burnt alive over payment dispute in Kanpur

An FIR has been lodged against a builder based on the dying declaration of the contractor and a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Kanpur police said
Kanpur DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested for allegedly burning alive the contractor. Both of them would be produced before the court. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A builder allegedly burnt a contractor alive over a dispute involving 18 lakh in Shyam Nagar locality in Kanpur’s Chakeri police area, according to an FIR lodged on Wednesday.

Victim Rajendra Pal, 49, was rushed to the UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment after giving a dying declaration, said the police. The FIR has been lodged based on the dying declaration and a complaint filed by the victim’s son.

DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested. Both of them would be produced before the court.

Victim’s son Arvind Pal said his father had built two apartments for Srivastava, who owed him 18 lakh. His father, for the last one year, was pursuing Srivastava to clear his payment but to no avail.

The victim’s son said that on Wednesday, his father received a call from Srivastava’s accountant, who asked him to come down to the builder’s house in the Shyam Nagar area. His father reached and met the builder, who allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

The victim, in his dying statement to the magistrate, said the builder came out of the house and went back in after meeting him. Pal said the builder returned shortly with some liquid in his hand that he threw on him and allegedly set him ablaze. Pal said he ran out of the house onto the road.

Police said they received information about a man lying on the road with burn injuries. Police reached the site and rushed the victim to the UHM hospital. DCP (East) Kumar said the victim’s family have named Srivastava and his accountant in the FIR. Both of them have been arrested.

