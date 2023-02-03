Control stray cattle menace, Smriti Irani writes to Amethi, Rae Bareli DMs

Union minister Smriti Irani shot off letters to the district magistrates of Amethi and Rae Bareli districts on Friday, directing them to control stray cattle menace in the respective districts. She is the Lok Sabha MP from Amethi.

Earlier, the Union women and child development minister had sent teams of party workers to villages to collect details of stray cattle and the problems faced by the farmers. The data of the stary cattle was compiled at the block level. The total number of the stray cattle in the Amethi area is around 25,000.

The data of the cattle as well as the measures to be taken by the district administration to provide relief to the farmers had been sent to the DMs, said the MP’s representative in Amethi Vijay Gupta.

During her recent visit to Amethi, farmers had told Smriti Irani about the destruction of Rabi crop by the stray cattle. The BJP MP has directed the DMs to keep the cattle in the cowsheds constructed in the districts.

Amethi Lok Sabha constituency has five assembly segments, including Salon, Gauriganj, Amethi, Tiloi and Jagdishpur. While four assembly seats are in Amethi district, Salon seat is part of the adjoining Rae Bareli district.

The state government has also ordered the district administration to keep stray cattle in cowsheds. The fund for fodder and construction of sheds had been released by the state government, said a district administration officer in Amethi.