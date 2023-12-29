Conversion case: Naib Tehsildar removed, three arrested

Kanpur: Naib Tehsildar Ashish Gupta, who allegedly converted to Islam to marry a Muslim woman, was removed from his post on Thursday and attached to the collectorate as initial inquiry found him breaching the employee code, said officials in Hamirpur. The police arrested the mosque caretaker Mohammad Mushtaq, Kutibuddin Siddiqui alias Munna and Asghar Ali of Bahraich. (Pic for representation)

The other three accused named in the FIR by Gupta’s wife Aarti were arrested for facilitating the religious conversion and sent to jail. The police were conducting raids at several places to track the Muslim woman with whom Gupta was allegedly in a relationship .

ADM, Hamirpur Dr Arun Mishra said the naib tehsildar was found violating the service rules and employee code. “He has been removed as Naib Tensildar of Maudaha and attached to the collectorate fill further notice,” he said, adding that a report on his conduct had also also been sent to the government.

Gupta, who was posted in Maudaha in September this year, courted controversy three days ago when caretaker of a mosque Mohammad Mushtaq reported that a non-Muslim was coming as Mohammad Yusuf to pray. On being asked, he claimed that he was a Naib Tehsildar.

As the administration initiated an inquiry by the Tehsildar against Gupta, his wife alleged that he was forced to convert to marry a Muslim woman. She lodged an FIR against five named and six unnamed people with Maudaha police under Sections 3/5 (1), 5 (2) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The police arrested the mosque caretaker Mohammad Mushtaq, Kutibuddin Siddiqui alias Munna and Asghar Ali of Bahraich. All of them were taken for medical examination before they were sent to jail.

The administration also lodged an FIR against the naib tehsildar under Section 494. He has been given in custody of his family members as arrest is not made in cases which carry sentence less than seven years.

SP Hamirpur Diksha Sharma said the investigation into the fact whether or not the marriage had taken place was ongoing. “The official have been given in custody of his family members as per rules and efforts are underway to arrest his woman friend,” she said.