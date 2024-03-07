Cops clueless in gas plant robbery case

MEERUT Police are still clueless about the criminals who entered the under construction compressed bio gas production plant in Lohgara village under Agauta police station in Bulandshahr on Monday night and looted material and machinery worth over ₹1 crore after taking the staff and labourers at gunpoint. Criminals looted material and machinery worth over ₹ 1 crore after taking the staff and labourers at gunpoint. (Pic for representation)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the plant along with other projects during the ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow on February 19.

A day after the incident, the company which was constructing the plant gave a list of material and machinery robbed from the site and declared its total price as ₹2.81 lakh.

The owner of the plant Athar Mehmood had lodged the FIR in Agauta police station on Monday night in which he claimed that 15 to 20 persons entered the plant and looted machinery and material worth ₹1.25 crore and cash worth ₹1.67 lakh.

SSP of Bulandshahr Shloak Kumar claimed on Wednesday that Mehmood exaggerated the amount to get insurance claim. “ The company which has been constructing the plant had given the list of looted material and machinery which amounts to ₹2.81 lakh,” said the SSP and added that teams had been formed to nab the criminals and raids were being conducted.

Speaking to HT on phone, the plant’s owner Mehmood said that the plant was virtually inaugurated by the PM on February 19. He said that the company was the right source of providing the list of looted machinery. “What I mentioned in the complaint was based on the information provided by the staff and labourers,” said Mehmood, adding shared that the plant was supposed to start by the end of this month but its operation would be delayed because of the incident.