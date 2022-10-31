Cops crack loot and murder, arrest three people six months after crime

Six months after the loot and murder of a 45-year-old man, Lucknow police on Sunday arrested three people including a woman involved in the crime in the Kakori police station area. The police said the accused used the unique way by injecting some poisonous substances to eliminate the man and rob his e-rickshaw and other belongings on April 20 earlier this year.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Rahul Raj informed media that it was a blind case and the killers were traced while continuously tracking the mobile of the deceased for over six months. He said the killers initially kept the mobile phone switched off and started using it recently when the electronic surveillance tracked it. He said the police first held a youth who was using the mobile and through which reached two other persons including a woman involved in the crime. He said they were arrested from their hideouts in the Thakurganj area and robbed belongings were recovered from them.

He said those arrested were identified as Anshuman Singh, 21, Mohd Owais, 19, and Manasi alias Komal, 22. He said the main conspirator of the crime is Komal’s husband Ranjit Singh Rathore, who is already in jail since July 21. He said the key conspirator was arrested in the case of gang rape with a minor girl registered with the Gudamba police station. He was lodged in jail under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376-D for gang rape and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The DCP said the deceased’s wife Meera had lodged an FIR under IPC sections 302 for murder and 394 for loot after the body of the e-rickshaw driver was recovered from a deserted stretch in Kakori on April 20.