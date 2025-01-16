Menu Explore
Cops quiz suspicious man nabbed in Mela camp

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 16, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Police investigate a suspicious man at Dugdeshwarnath Ashram camp, detained after misleading identity claims; security heightened amid threats.

Police and intelligence agencies were said to be investigating the reasons behind the presence of a suspicious man at the Dugdeshwarnath Ashram camp located in Sector 20 of the Mahakumbh Mela area.

Cops quiz suspicious man nabbed in Mela camp
Cops quiz suspicious man nabbed in Mela camp

The followers of Mahant Narasimhanand Giri caught the man in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi, investigations were on to verify the true identity of the youth and the reasons why he came to the Ashram camp.

He said intelligence agencies were also informed about the development. Both Mela police and intelligence sleuths were jointly investigating the issue.

He further said the young man was taken to different locations in the Mela area to ascertain whether any other suspicious persons were present in the tent city.

As per reports, the Mahant of Dasna temple of Ghaziabad was at the Dugdeshwarnath Ashram camp when, in the wee hours of Tuesday, his followers spotted the suspicious young man in the ashram. When questioned, he tried to mislead people by claiming his name was Ayush.

However, he, later, revealed that his name was Ayub Ali and he hailed from Aliganj of Etah district. The Mela police arrived at the camp on the instructions of Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi. The youth was detained and taken for interrogation.

Mahant Narasimhanand Giri previously said a large group of people attacked the Dasna temple a few months ago and there had been threats against the temple since then. He said that he had been given two policemen for his protection as well.

