Cops to be felicitated every fortnight for fitness, functioning & grooming
PRAYAGRAJ: Policemen who wear clean uniforms, maintain their health and display good behaviour towards people will now be felicitated by the SSP every fortnight. The cops will be selected on five parameters which will include good uniform, good fitness and good behaviour, among others.
In a letter issued to all circle officers and SHOs of the district, SSP Ajay Kumar said that he had observed that policemen were not serious about wearing their uniforms properly which not only portrayed their negative image among people but also had an adverse effect on their confidence. Bad health of cops also signified negligence and laziness.
Policemen may improve their image among people by developing their skills and being polite and honest while delivering their duties. Fifteen policemen would be selected and felicitated every fortnight on the basis of five parameters which included their uniform, politeness, health, skills and honesty, the letter further said.
“Police are the most important and useful part of the society but if a cop is not wearing his uniform properly or lacks good health and efficiency then he is not fit for delivering his duties properly. Keeping this in mind, a campaign has been launched with the punch line ‘Durust vardi tandrust jawan, dakshta vinamrta hamari pehchan’. A letter has been issued to all police stations under this campaign. The cops should wear good uniform and maintain their health and display skills like knowledge of law, arresting accused and questioning them. Moreover they should be polite and behave properly with the masses and develop friendly relations with them. No one should be harassed by cops and made to be felt humiliated unnecessarily. The cops are being given training in this direction. Cops who do well, including constables, head constables, woman cops and sub-inspectors will be felicitated every 15 days in a bid to motivate other cops,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.
After CP’s instructions, FIRs almost double in city
Mumbai The number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in the city has almost doubled after police commissioner Sanjay Pandey instructed cops to stop turning away citizens with minor complaints and register FIRs. The data obtained by Hindustan Times from the Mumbai police showed that in January and February this year, all the 99 police stations in the city had registered 3,878 and 4,602 FIRs, respectively, whereas in March, the number went up to 8,028.
No water cuts planned in Pune, dams well stocked
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has not planned any water cuts in the coming days as the four dams which provide water to Pune city have adequate stock. “The PMC has not planned any water cuts right now as there is enough water stock in all four dams-Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadkwasla and Temghar,” said head of water department PMC, Aniruddha Pawaskar.
Sahakarnagar police nab two youths in connection with threatening social media videos
PUNE The Sahakarnagar police on Sunday, took action against hooligans, after videos of youths from Dhankawadi and Balajinagar areas, openly showing sharp weapons and threatening local residents went viral on the social media. This sparked outrage among citizens. The police have detained two men and a search to arrest others was in progress.
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
PUNE The fire brigade department and Haveli police fished out two bodies of youths who were found floating in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam on Saturday. The two youths have been identified as Vijay Nagnath Rokade ( 23) and Robin Kuber Waghmare ( 23) both of whom were missing for the past two days. They were residents of Warje Malwadi, police said.
After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan. “The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn't wish to be named. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
