Corona curfew extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.

A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17.

"The partial corona curfew has helped in controlling the Covid-19 spread in the state," Adityanath said in a statement. "Keeping this in mind, the duration is being increased."

Adityanath said the state government was already providing free testing and treatment of Covid-19, as well as vaccination.

The chief minister said the state government would provide 3-kg wheat and 2-kg rice free of cost to the holders of 'antyodaya' and ration card for three months. This will benefit almost 15 crore people of the state.

He said daily-wage earners in urban areas would be given ₹1,000 for one month. This will benefit around one crore people. The provision to arrange food for the needy should be done using community kitchens.

Essential services will continue. Barring the basic education, online classes can resume, directions have been issued in this regard, the statement said.

He said the state government was running two insurance schemes to give social security to all the labourers. This includes ₹2 lakh insurance in case of death or disability to any labourer and a health cover up to ₹5 lakh.