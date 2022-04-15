Corona rising again: 90 test +ve in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Rise in fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh was recorded for the third consecutive day on Thursday, as 90 more people tested corona positive.

“There are 362 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

According to the state health department data, on Monday UP recorded 14 new cases, on Tuesday 35 and on Wednesday 55 new Covid cases. The number of active Covid cases too went up from 293 on Monday to 363 on Thursday, with more cases being reported compared to patients recovering daily.

Among total new cases, the highest 44 were from Gautam Buddha Nagar where number the of active Covid cases crossed the 100-mark. Ghaziabad reported 18 new cases and Lucknow 6. Ghaziabad has 44 and Lucknow has 26 active Covid cases under treatment.

Experts said that contact tracing should be increased in pockets where new cases were being reported. “At present, the recovery rate is over 98.84% and to ensure it does not go down we need to ensure that contact tracing is done properly for any new case. People who have met any person testing positive in the past few days, should be screened and tested if they have symptoms,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

UP has till now reported 23499 Covid deaths and 2071276 Covid cases. A total of 109571206 samples have been tested and 2047415 patients have recovered since the pandemic began.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 30,64,80,875 Covid vaccine doses, including 16,89,00,956 first dose which is over 103% of the target and 13,50,21,474 second dose.

Over 29 lakh children between the age of 12 and 15 years have also got their first dose of vaccine since the vaccination for this age group began on March 16.