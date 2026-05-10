Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the relevance of the cabinet expansion with only nine months left in the BJP government’s current term in Uttar Pradesh. He termed the regime “corrupt” and alleged that it had nothing to offer in its final months.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that corruption and atrocities have peaked under the BJP, while development work has stalled. (File)

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In a statement issued on Sunday, the SP chief said, “If the BJP government achieved nothing for the people of the state in the last nine years, what do these ministers expect to accomplish in the remaining nine months?”

He alleged that the BJP government had “shattered all previous records” by pushing corruption, inflation, and unemployment to unprecedented levels. “These new ministers will do exactly the same,” Yadav said.

The Kannauj MP claimed that corruption and atrocities had peaked under the BJP, while development work had stalled. “On one hand, the government is looting the public exchequer, and on the other, it is picking the pockets of common people,” he alleged.

Targeting key welfare schemes, the SP chief alleged that even water tanks built under the Jal Jeevan Mission were collapsing due to the “weight of BJP’s corruption”.

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that the health and education sectors had been ruined, while plantation drives had turned into “corruption-plantation” exercises. Criticising the installation of smart electricity meters, Akhilesh accused the government of siphoning money from consumers and benefiting industrialists. “The BJP is engaged in comprehensive, multi-pronged looting of the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that the health and education sectors had been ruined, while plantation drives had turned into “corruption-plantation” exercises. Criticising the installation of smart electricity meters, Akhilesh accused the government of siphoning money from consumers and benefiting industrialists. “The BJP is engaged in comprehensive, multi-pronged looting of the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SP chief also accused the BJP of orchestrating a “scam” in reservation for government jobs, thereby depriving people of their constitutional rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP chief also accused the BJP of orchestrating a “scam” in reservation for government jobs, thereby depriving people of their constitutional rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy, Yadav claimed the BJP was rattled by the growing unity among backward classes, Dalits and minorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy, Yadav claimed the BJP was rattled by the growing unity among backward classes, Dalits and minorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The PDA community has seen through the BJP’s machinations. United in resolve, they will defeat every conspiracy of the BJP,” he said, adding that the PDA community would get “rights, dignity and justice” once the SP returned to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The PDA community has seen through the BJP’s machinations. United in resolve, they will defeat every conspiracy of the BJP,” he said, adding that the PDA community would get “rights, dignity and justice” once the SP returned to power. {{/usCountry}}

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