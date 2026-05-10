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‘Corrupt regime’ has nothing to offer: Akhilesh on UP cabinet expansion

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SP chief said, “If the BJP government achieved nothing for the people of the state in the last nine years, what do these ministers expect to accomplish in the remaining nine months?”

Published on: May 10, 2026 08:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the relevance of the cabinet expansion with only nine months left in the BJP government’s current term in Uttar Pradesh. He termed the regime “corrupt” and alleged that it had nothing to offer in its final months.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that corruption and atrocities have peaked under the BJP, while development work has stalled. (File)

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SP chief said, “If the BJP government achieved nothing for the people of the state in the last nine years, what do these ministers expect to accomplish in the remaining nine months?”

He alleged that the BJP government had “shattered all previous records” by pushing corruption, inflation, and unemployment to unprecedented levels. “These new ministers will do exactly the same,” Yadav said.

The Kannauj MP claimed that corruption and atrocities had peaked under the BJP, while development work had stalled. “On one hand, the government is looting the public exchequer, and on the other, it is picking the pockets of common people,” he alleged.

Targeting key welfare schemes, the SP chief alleged that even water tanks built under the Jal Jeevan Mission were collapsing due to the “weight of BJP’s corruption”.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Corrupt regime’ has nothing to offer: Akhilesh on UP cabinet expansion
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Corrupt regime’ has nothing to offer: Akhilesh on UP cabinet expansion
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