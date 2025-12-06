Cough syrup nexus: In video circulated on social media, fugitive kingpin claims innocence

The alleged fugitive kingpin of the Codeine-based cough syrup nexus, Shubham Jaiswal, has claimed he is innocent and has been falsely implicated. In a 13-minute video circulated on social media on Friday, Shubham Jaiswal denied all allegations linked to the sale of the Codeine-based cough syrup. (SOURCED)

The denial comes even as the UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are searching for Jaiswal, who is absconding and suspected to be in Dubai.

His father, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, was arrested by Sonbhadra Police from Kolkata on November 30 while allegedly trying to flee to Thailand in the same matter. Two of Shubham’s allegedly close associates -- Amit Kumar Singh alias Amit Tata and dismissed police constable Alok Pratap Singh -- have already been arrested in connection with the Codeine-based cough syrup smuggling network.

The authorities suspect the syndicate had been supplying large quantities of Phensydil syrup to multiple districts, prompting a major crackdown by the UP STF. The investigation remains ongoing as police intensify efforts to track down Shubham. The Enforcement Directorate lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him and his associates on Tuesday and pasted notices on his two residences in Varanasi, asking him to be present before an ED team in Lucknow on December 8.

“I have never sold any poisonous syrup. The medicines I sold did not kill any children,” Jaiswal said in the video. He insisted that Phensydil, the codeine-based cough syrup he allegedly trafficked, is neither poisonous nor prohibited.

“All these claims are false. I want to clarify that Phensydil is not a banned product, nor has it caused child deaths,” he reportedly stated in a video shared on Friday.

He appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to get the matter investigated in an unbiased manner and claimed to have evidence to prove “my innocence”.