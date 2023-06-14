Raj Bhawan, Bhatkhande Univ gear up for Yoga Day celebrations

Many events have been lined up in the run-up to International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21.

As such, week-long events will be held at the Raj Bhawan and Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya to celebrate the occasion.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is conducting a series of sessions leading up to International Yoga Day on June 21. Yoga sessions for the students, seminars and workshops on its importance, and rangoli and essay competitions are being organised here on June 15 and 16. On June 17, the students will take out a rally and conduct an outreach programme on the importance of Yoga for pregnant women, in Kathingara village, and a dance and music event will also be organised on Yoga. For the rest of the days until June 21, online Yoga sessions will be held for faculty, staff and families along with students. Health check-up camps for all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as a blood donation camp will be organised by King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre.

Raj Bhawan is also organising daily Yoga sessions from 6 - 7 am for the officials and employees as well as those visiting the premises in the morning hours for a week till International Yoga Day. Governor Anandiben Patel too has been promoting healthy lifestyles through various programmes and has spoken of Yoga as well in that regard.

